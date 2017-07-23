Explosion kills 11 in Syria’s militant-held city of Idlib

Nearly a dozen people have been killed in a massive explosion that rocked the militant-held city of Idlib in northwestern Syria, purportedly targeting a gathering of members of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, PressTV reported.

The blast was caused by detonating an explosive-laden car on Sunday, a few hours after the Takfiri terrorist group managed to push its rival group, the Ahrar al-Sham, from the terror-stricken city.

According to local sources, the huge blast killed at least 11 people and inflicted injuries to 34 others.

Two civilians, including a child, were among the dead.

According to local sources, the truck belonged to Ahrar al-Sham and the blast was reportedly carried out in revenge for its defeat against the more powerful Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, which is reportedly in full control of the city now.

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then.