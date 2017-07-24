Erdogan continues his Gulf tour with Kuwait

Turkey’s president continued his Gulf tour with Kuwait after leaving the Saudi city of Jeddah on Sunday, Anadolu reported.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kuwait late Sunday after holding separate meetings with King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud in Saudi Arabia.

Erdogan held a meeting with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah at Dar Salwa Palace which lasted an hour.

Erdogan is being accompanied by a high-profile delegation that includes Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Hakan Fidan.

The visit comes amid a Gulf crisis after four Arab states -- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt -- cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the tiny Gulf country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Doha, for its part, denies the accusation and describes the blockade as a violation of international law.