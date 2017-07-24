Iran, Iraq sign MoU to boost defense, military cooperation

Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost defense and military cooperation in a variety of fields, PressTV reported.

The agreement was inked by Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan and his Iraqi counterpart, Erfan al-Hiyali, in Tehran on Sunday.

According to the MoU, Tehran and Baghdad will strengthen cooperation, exchange experience in the fight against terrorism and extremism, improve border security, and provide the two countries' military forces with training, logistical, technical and military support.

Speaking at the ceremony held to sign the agreement, Dehqan said while terrorist groups, especially Daesh, were committing crimes in Iraq, cooperation between the two countries resulted in great achievements.

He added that more serious cooperation was necessary to prevent the emergence of terrorist groups in Iraq and across the region.

“The signed MoU will set a framework for future cooperation and we hope that it would prepare the ground for serious and effective measures [in this regard],” Dehqan said.

The Iraqi minister, for his part, said the agreement was signed in line with the two countries’ common interests.

Heading a delegation, Hiyali arrived in Tehran on Saturday at the official invitation of the Iranian defense minister. Later in the day, the two defense chiefs held talks on different issues.