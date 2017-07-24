Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 155 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 155 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 24.

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Qaymaqli, Qizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on the nameless heights of the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as in Berkaber village and on the nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Kokhanebi village of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Chinari village of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Zamanli village and on the nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Kurdler villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights of the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.