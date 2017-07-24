New appointment at Azer Turk Bank

2017-07-24 10:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Azer Turk Bank has announced a new appointment.

Firuza Abdullayeva was appointed the chairperson of the Audit Committee of the bank upon the decision of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders of the bank, said the message posted on the bank’s website July 24.

The position of the chairperson of the Audit Committee of the bank was vacant. Earlier, the Audit Committee of the bank was headed by Fuad Ganjaliyev.

Azer Turk Bank is among the top ten banks of the country in risk-weighted assets, return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) ratios and others.