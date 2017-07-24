Ex-PM advisor talks on possible Turkey-US operations in Syria (exclusive)

2017-07-24 11:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey may carry out new military operations in Syria in coordination with the US, Atilgan Bayar, adviser to former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, told Trend July 24.

Bayar, who is also the foreign and domestic policy strategist, said that information that Turkey can not launch new military operations in Syria without the US permission is false.

Bayar added that the US is one of the allies of Turkey.

"Turkey prefers to act in coordination with the US, which corresponds to the country's ‘traditions’ and allied relations with the US," Bayar said.

Turkey can launch new military operations in Syria in case of necessity, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said earlier in an interview with TRT Haber TV channel.

Isik said that Turkey is entitled to neutralize any threat from outside and in particular from Syria.

Turkey has been deploying military equipment to the border with Syria since June 21. Military equipment is in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).

On Aug. 24, 2016, the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the “Islamic State” (IS) militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus, as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria with the support of the Syrian opposition.