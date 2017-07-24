Azer Turk Bank’s capital adequacy ratio exceeds 40%

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Azer Turk Bank’s assets reached 311. 623 manats as of June 30, 2017, said the message posted on the bank’s website July 24.

Loan portfolio of the bank totaled 126.7 million manats.

The aggregate capital of the bank, after payoffs, amounted to 54.811 manats, the capital adequacy ratio was set at 40.84 percent.

The total income of the bank reached 12.544 million manats, the total expenses – 11.1 million manats, net profit of the bank exceeded 1.430 million manats.

The deposit portfolio of the bank amounted to 206.3 million manats. The authorized capital of the bank is 50 million manats.

Azer Turk Bank is among the top ten banks of the country in risk-weighted assets, return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) ratios and others.