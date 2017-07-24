Azerbaijani oil prices for July 17-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $49.75 per barrel on July 17-21 or $1.53 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $50.28 per barrel, while the lowest price was $49.32 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $49.17 per barrel on July 17-21 or $1.3 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $47.6 per barrel and the lowest price was $46.7 per barrel on July 17-21.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $48.14 per barrel on July 17-21 or $0.89 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $48.68 per barrel and the lowest price was $47.49 during the reporting period.