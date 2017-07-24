Iran denies reports on expulsion of Tehran’s envoy to Kuwait

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Tehran has denied reports suggesting that Kuwait has decided to expel Iranian ambassador to the Persian Gulf state, amid the recent escalation of diplomatic row between the two Middle Eastern countries.

“Iranian ambassador to Kuwait will stay in the country and the embassy will carry on its activity on the level of ambassador. There is no problem regarding the issue,” IRNA news agency quoted spokesperson of Foreign Ministry of Iran, Bahran Qasemi, as saying at a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

“We saw a reduction in the number of Iranian embassy staff in Kuwait. They were neither announced undesirable elements nor expelled,” he added.

The official placed the blame on Kuwait for worsened diplomatic ties, saying Tehran has always had “positive ties” with the Arab state.

Despite the decision, the sides can continue talks and stay in contacts, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Thursday a group of Kuwaiti and Iranian media reported that the Arab nation ordered the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador and 14 other diplomats for alleged links to a "spy and terror" cell.