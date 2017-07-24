20 BHOS students undertake on-the-job training at Petkim, Star Refinery in Turkey

Third and fourth-year students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and Process Automation Engineering departments undertake two-month summer internship at SOCAR Turkey facilities and organizations.

After careful and scrutinous selection process, 20 Higher School students were chosen for participation in the company internship program. Sixteen students do on-the-job training at Petkim company, two students undertake internship at STAR Refinery, and two students have summer internship at SOCAR Turkey. In the course of the summer internship, the undergraduates have an opportunity to become acquainted with the companies’ structure, projects and daily operations. They visit production facilities, constriction sites and fabrication yards, and familiarize themselves with ongoing construction, installation and commissioning works. The interns will also learn about advanced technologies and modern equipment used by the companies, their Health, Safety and Environment policy and procedures, and measures on quality assurance and control.

The summer on-the-job training arranged for BHOS students every year aims to help future engineers to strengthen their theoretical knowledge gained at the Higher School, obtain industry experience and new practical skills, and learn more about activities and projects carried out by transnational oil and gas companies.