Top judiciary official calls on US to release jailed Iranians

2017-07-24 14:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

The head of Iran’s Judiciary System called on the US for “immediate release” of Iranians jailed in the United States, Tasnim news agency reported July 24.

Ayatollah Sadeh Amoli Larijani said that detaining Iranian citizens in the US is against international lows.

He also called the seizing of Iranian properties in the United States “a clear theft”.

Larijani’s statement came after Donald Trump on July 21 warned that Iran could face "new and serious consequences" if Tehran refuses to free "unjustly detained" American citizens.

Just one day after Trump’s warning, Tehran called for the freedom of Iranians who have recently been arrested across the world “at the US request”.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi has said that a group of Iran nationals have recently been arrested in several countries across the globe on the charges of bypassing the sanctions on the Islamic Republic, ISNA news agency reported.

About 12 Iranians are in prison in the US due to violating Washington’s sanctions on Iran. Four American citizens also were sentenced to prison in Iran, are charged on security issues.

A New York jury also has ruled in June 2017 that US can seize a Manhattan skyscraper worth as much as $1 billion from an Iranian-American charitable foundation accused of violating sanctions against Iran.