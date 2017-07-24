Kiev hosts EaP/CA Project Steering Committee Meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Kiev has hosted the EASA-organized Second Project Steering Committee Meeting on supporting the sustainable development of civil aviation of countries of the Eastern Partnership and Central Asia (EaP/CA project).

The meeting was attended by representatives of the State Civil Aviation Administration of Azerbaijan.

The Civil Aviation Administration said in a message issued July 24 that the working group’s first meeting was held in Chisinau, Moldova in July 2016.

The EaP/CA project is financed by the European Union and is designed for four years. The main objective of the project is to assist the aviation authorities of the participating states in ensuring a sustainable civil aviation administration system, as well as harmonizing the rules with European safety and security standards.

The overall objective of the Kiev meeting was to celebrate together the achievements of the first phase of the project and to decide on the direction and priorities for the project’s second phase.