Azerbaijan-Russia co-op can solve regional, geopolitical issues – expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan's cooperation with Russia can solve many economic, political, regional and geopolitical issues, Alexander Karavayev, research fellow at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Trend.

Busy agenda of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, which was discussed by the two countries’ presidents in Sochi, largely determines the future of these relations, Karavayev said, commenting on the last week’s meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian presidents, Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin.

The list of issues discussed between the two presidents does not only involve bilateral relations, Karavayev said.

The heads of state certainly considered the issues of the international agenda, in particular coordinated possible actions of Moscow and Baku on resolving the Syrian problem, where Russia is one of the main players and Azerbaijan is an observer, Karavayev said.

The expert said he believes that another important topic of the talks was the development of cooperation in trilateral formats, such as Azerbaijan-Russia-Turkey and Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran.

The delivery of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan holds a special place in cooperation between the two countries, Karavayev said.

The expert added that another important issue is expansion of exports of Azerbaijani goods to Russia.

Karavayev said that as for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, Russia is the most consistent and serious negotiator on the conflict.

It is not excluded that Moscow will continue to adhere to this policy, he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.