Istanbul to host meeting of OIC foreign ministers

2017-07-24 15:52 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, the OIC told Trend.

The meeting is expected to be held in early August, according to the message.

“During the meeting, the OIC foreign ministers will discuss the recent clashes in Jerusalem between Israelis and Palestinians.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society earlier said that clashes took place between worshipers and the Israeli police at Bab al-Asbat near al-Aqsa Mosque.

The worshipers were attacked after performing evening prayer outside al-Aqsa Mosque in protest against the metal detectors installed by the Israeli authorities at the entrances of the Mosque.

