Non-standard alcohols kill 5, poison 114 in Iran

2017-07-24 16:06

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Consuming non-standard alcohols led to death of 5 and poisoning of 114 people in Iran’s Sirjan city, Kerman Province.

"Consuming home-made alcohol has resulted in 44 people being hospitalized in Sirjan," Khabar Online quoted Mohammd Saberi, an official of Iran's Health Ministry.

He added that the alcohol was mixed with methanol and poisoned people.

Recently, Ali Akbar Sayyari the deputy of health minister said that some 420 million liters of alcohol is consumed in Iran annually.

Considering that alcohol sale is forbidden in the Islamic Republic, a part of the volume is home-made and the rest is smuggled into the country.