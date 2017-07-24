Azerbaijan, Hungary outline promising co-op areas (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Hungary outlined promising areas of cooperation during the talks between the two countries’ foreign ministers in Budapest, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a message July 24.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov’s official visit to Hungary started July 24.

“Azerbaijan considers Hungary as a strategic partner and this cooperation level creates favorable conditions for development of cooperation in all spheres,” Azerbaijani FM told a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

The sides expressed interest in developing cooperation in transportation, agriculture, industry, education, pharmaceutics and other spheres.

Noting the important role of Azerbaijan in ensuring energy security of Europe, Peter Szijjarto expressed interest of Hungary in imports of Azerbaijani gas.

Szijjarto also pointed out successful activities of Hungarian companies in Azerbaijan and said that Hungary’s partners from Western Europe compete for the Azerbaijani market.

Further during the meeting, the sides mulled preparation for high-level talks and the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.