Tehran Stock Exchange returning to 81,000 points

2017-07-24 16:41

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) gained70 points on Monday and reached 80933, according to the official website of TSE.

The figure was 80162.5 on July 19.

According to the TSE official website, 558,000 shares valued at $59 million (1.9 trillion rials) were traded for the day.

Comparing to starting of May, the main index of TSE increased by 1000 points, or 1.28 percent.