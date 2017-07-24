Uzbekistan to develop cooperation with Siemens

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

German Siemens and Uzbek State Committee for Investments signed a Memorandum of Understanding within the German-Uzbek business forum in Berlin, Siemens has announced.

The Memorandum is the first document covering the most important issues of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Siemens in the spheres of mutual interest.

The parties expressed their intention to cooperate in such areas as the modernization of energy, industry and transport infrastructure, buildings automation and security and digitalization in manufacturing industries.

Within the memorandum it is planned to prepare scenarios for the development of energy in Uzbekistan with a focus on the introduction of innovative technologies, job creation, product localization and export opportunities.

A comprehensive program will be developed to train young Uzbek engineers to work with Siemens energy equipment. Moreover the possibilities of introducing modern digital technologies in Uzbek enterprises will be studied. The innovative solutions are planned to be used in railway transport sphere as well. The parties plan joint projects for automation and electrification of the Uzbek railway infrastructure.