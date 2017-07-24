Number of Turkish army generals down 40% after coup attempt

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As a result of purges in Turkey’s armed forces after the July 15 military coup attempt, the number of generals and admirals decreased by 40 percent, the Turkish media report.

There were 236 generals and admirals in the Turkish armed forces before the coup attempt, and currently, their number totals 196.

Reportedly, after the military coup attempt, about 13,000 servicemen were accepted into the Turkish armed forces, and most of them are reserve officers.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed. More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.

