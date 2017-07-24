Blogger Lapshin’s extradition not on agenda: lawyer

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was sentenced to three years in prison by the Baku Grave Crimes Court, is not on the agenda, the blogger’s lawyer Eduard Chernin told Trend July 24.

The lawyer said that this is impossible until the court decision comes into force.

“He [Lapshin] is still being kept in the Baku detention facility #1. I am meeting with him next week,” he noted.

Lapshin has not yet decided on filing an appeal, Chernin said, adding that this will become known after the meeting.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin was accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

On July 20, Lapshin was sentenced to three years in prison by the Baku Grave Crimes Court.