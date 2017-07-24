Uzbek president discusses co-op with Central Asia neighbors

2017-07-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held phone talks with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, the presidential press-services of these countries said July 24.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev during the telephone conversations congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The presidents also discussed bilateral cooperation and expressed interest for development and enhancement of mutually beneficial partnership. It was noted that it will favor the interests of the nations.