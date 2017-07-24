Georgia says ready to expand partnership with Turkmenistan

President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili sent a letter to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Turkmen government said in a message.

In his letter, Margvelashvili expressed readiness to deepen and expand mutually beneficial partnership with Turkmenistan.

The Georgian president pointed out the high level of bilateral relations built upon the principles of friendship and mutual respect, reads the government message.

It was earlier reported that Ashgabat and Tbilisi are studying projects on creation of transport and transit infrastructure between the Caspian and Black Sea regions, the use of which will ensure broad interregional integration with the states of Europe and the Middle East.