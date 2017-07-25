Azerbaijan wants to see more European companies involved in transport corridor projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan expects greater involvement of European companies in the implementation of transport corridor projects in the country, the country’s Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Fuad Isgandarov said in an interview with Trend.

Along with the energy cooperation, Azerbaijan is also interested in attracting Belgian investments in other spheres of the economy, he noted.

Today, the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Belgium is at a high level, which was demonstrated by the meeting of King Philippe of Belgium with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Brussels during a visit at the invitation of the European Council’s President Donald Tusk, added Isgandarov.

The diplomat said the two countries, which mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, have great reserves for the development of economic cooperation.

As a key aspect in the expansion of presence of Azerbaijani investments in Belgium and Luxembourg and generally in European countries, the diplomat called a more detailed account of the regulatory and legal framework governing business in the EU, mutual work to improve it, which is being conducted as part of negotiations on the new strategic partnership agreement with the EU.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee, the country’s trade turnover with Belgium amounted to $31.435 million in January-June 2017, increasing by $873,180 or 2.9 percent as compared to the same period of 2016.