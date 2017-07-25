Azercell starts “Coding Kids – Summer IT School” free project (PHOTO)

2017-07-25 09:43 | www.trend.az | 1

“Coding Kids – Summer IT School”, the project held by Azercell Telecom LLC with the joint support of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center and PASHA Bank has started the lessons.

The program received 170 applications and 50 school children qualified in the selection round gained a chance to take part in the project. “Coding Kids – Summer IT School” project designed for school children introduces them other advantageous possibilities for using computers and phones besides games and entertainment. Through the coding offered by the Center, the children are opened to a new world. Introduction into IT and Computer Science, Coding Techniques, Creating Apps, Database, Programming Language C++ and other interesting topics will be taught to the project participants during 6 weeks.

This project will provide an opportunity for the children to obtain unique knowledge and skills for their development. The project participants attended the info session “What is entrepreneurship and startup?” which was organized with the Central Bank on July 17-21. The children received information about the Entrepreneurship and Startups. In addition, successful startups of Barama Center, namely Farid Pardashunas, founder of Technote media platform, and Shahin Khalilov, Wake Me Up project manager, presented their projects and shared the secrets of entrepreneurship with the children. The children also took the opportunity and presented their own business ideas. The summer school participants were awarded certificates at the end of the session.

“Coding Kids – Summer IT School” project has been designed for school children aged 9-11 and 12-15. The lessons will be held twice a week for free by instructor Gunay Kazimzada based on interactive methods at Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

