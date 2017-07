Ilham Aliyev approves funding for Zire-Turkan highway’s construction

2017-07-25 09:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the construction of Zire-Turkan highway.

Under the presidential order, three million manats is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the construction of the highway, which connects two residential areas with the total population of 24,000 people.