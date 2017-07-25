Bakcell presents new postpaid “Klass” tariffs

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan, presents the new “all-in-one” postpaid “Klass” tariffs.

Along with plenty of voice minutes, SMS, internet traffic and free “WhatsApp” usage, the new tariffs will provide you with flexibility in terms of monthly payment, credit limit for continuous communication, international and roaming minutes, as well as 1000 Mb of internet traffic in roaming. The new tariffs can be activated by any subscriber of CIN, Klass and Business (except for the corporate customers) tariffs without any activation fee.

More information about the new tariffs is shown in the table below:

Postpaid KLASS XL Postpaid KLASS XXL Postpaid KLASS 3XL Monthly countrywide: 250 minutes 1000 MB FREE WhatsApp (text) Monthly countrywide: 750 minutes 750 SMS 2000 MB FREE WhatsApp (text + calls) Monthly countrywide: 3000 minutes 3000 SMS 10 GB FREE UNLIMITED WhatsApp 100 minutes for International calls For roaming: 100 minutes of incoming calls 1000 MB of internet traffic To join: *810#YES Monthly subscription fee - 10 AZN To join: *825#YES Monthly subscription fee - 25 AZN To join: *850#YES Monthly subscription fee - 50 AZN

Minutes/SMS/Internet traffic provided as a package within the Klass tariffs shall have a one month validity period.

After the expiration of free minutes, SMS and internet traffic, the prices will be calculated as follows (all prices include VAT):

Klass XL Klass XXL Klass 3XL AZN AZN AZN Countrywide calls – 1 min 0.06 0.04 0.04 International calls – 1 min 0.32 0.32 0.32 SMS (within country) 0.03 0.03 0.03 SMS (international) 0.10 0.10 0.10 MMS 0.05 0.05 0.05 Internet (with the speed of 64 kbps, after the package is expired) 0 0 0 Charging interval for countrywide calls 10 seconds 10 seconds 10 seconds Charging interval for international calls 30 seconds 30 seconds 30 seconds Charging interval for roaming calls 1 minute 1 minute 1 minute Charging interval for internet traffic 40 КВ 40 КВ 40 КВ

It should be noted that if you exhaust your internet traffic, provided within the Klass tariffs, before the expiration date, the speed of your internet will drop down to 64 kbit/s and you will need to purchase one of the “Bakcell Sur@” internet packages in order to continue using a high-speed internet.

You can get more detailed information about the new tariffs by texting “KLASS FAKTURALI” to number 2220 or by visiting www.bakcell.com