Bakcell presents new postpaid “Klass” tariffs
2017-07-25 10:46 | www.trend.az | 0
Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan, presents the new “all-in-one” postpaid “Klass” tariffs.
Along with plenty of voice minutes, SMS, internet traffic and free “WhatsApp” usage, the new tariffs will provide you with flexibility in terms of monthly payment, credit limit for continuous communication, international and roaming minutes, as well as 1000 Mb of internet traffic in roaming. The new tariffs can be activated by any subscriber of CIN, Klass and Business (except for the corporate customers) tariffs without any activation fee.
More information about the new tariffs is shown in the table below:
|
Postpaid KLASS XL
|
Postpaid KLASS XXL
|
Postpaid KLASS 3XL
|
Monthly countrywide:
250 minutes
1000 MB
FREE WhatsApp (text)
|
Monthly countrywide:
750 minutes
750 SMS
2000 MB
FREE WhatsApp (text + calls)
|
Monthly countrywide:
3000 minutes
3000 SMS
10 GB
FREE UNLIMITED WhatsApp
100 minutes for International calls
For roaming:
100 minutes of incoming calls
1000 MB of internet traffic
|
To join: *810#YES
Monthly subscription fee - 10 AZN
|
To join: *825#YES
Monthly subscription fee - 25 AZN
|
To join: *850#YES
Monthly subscription fee - 50 AZN
Minutes/SMS/Internet traffic provided as a package within the Klass tariffs shall have a one month validity period.
After the expiration of free minutes, SMS and internet traffic, the prices will be calculated as follows (all prices include VAT):
|
Klass XL
|
Klass XXL
|
Klass 3XL
|
AZN
|
AZN
|
AZN
|
Countrywide calls – 1 min
|
0.06
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
International calls – 1 min
|
0.32
|
0.32
|
0.32
|
SMS (within country)
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
SMS (international)
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
MMS
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
Internet (with the speed of 64 kbps, after the package is expired)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Charging interval for countrywide calls
|
10 seconds
|
10 seconds
|
10 seconds
|
Charging interval for international calls
|
30 seconds
|
30 seconds
|
30 seconds
|
Charging interval for roaming calls
|
1 minute
|
1 minute
|
1 minute
|
Charging interval for internet traffic
|
40 КВ
|
40 КВ
|
40 КВ
It should be noted that if you exhaust your internet traffic, provided within the Klass tariffs, before the expiration date, the speed of your internet will drop down to 64 kbit/s and you will need to purchase one of the “Bakcell Sur@” internet packages in order to continue using a high-speed internet.
You can get more detailed information about the new tariffs by texting “KLASS FAKTURALI” to number 2220 or by visiting www.bakcell.com