Cybercriminal steals 3.7M manats from Azerbaijani banks, gets caught

2017-07-25 11:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service arrested a cybercriminal, who stole more than 3.7 million manats from one of the country’s commercial banks, the security service said July 25.

Story still developing