Cybercriminal steals 3.7M manats from Azerbaijani bank, gets caught (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A cybercriminal, who stole more than 3.7 million manats from one of Azerbaijan’s commercial banks, has been caught and extradited to Azerbaijan, said the country's State Security Service.

Foreign national Danila Dorin, who stole the funds, was arrested in Spain on July 23 and then extradited to Azerbaijan, according to the message.

Dorin is a member of the cybercrime group that was stealing money from ATMs and the accounts not only in the Azerbaijani banks, but also in banks of other countries, said the message.

A criminal case has been initiated under articles 177.3.2 (theft with causing major damage) and 273.4 (illegal interference in a computer system or computer information) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Other group members have already been identified and investigation is currently ongoing, according to the message.

The State Security Service said it will provide legal assistance to law enforcement agencies of the countries where the group committed similar cybercrimes.