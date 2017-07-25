Iran sets up commission to study moves against US sanctions

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian parliamentarians have set up a commission to take required measures against the fresh sanctions imposed by the US on Tehran, a lawmaker told Trend.

Reformist MP Soheila Jelodarzadeh has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not after retaliation and it merely looks for justice but if the super powers put forward excessive demands the nation would take the necessary measures by all means.

She further added that the parliamentary commission is currently planning to deal with possible situation regarding the new sanctions.

Reuters earlier reported that the US House of Representatives is set to vote on Tuesday on a package of bills on sanctions covering Russia, Iran and North Korea, according to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office.

The measure will "hold them accountable for their dangerous actions," McCarthy said in a statement Saturday.

Congressional Democrats said on Saturday they had agreed with Republicans on a deal allowing new sanctions targeting Russia, Iran and North Korea in a bill that would limit any potential effort by Trump to try to lift sanctions against Moscow.