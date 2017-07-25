Ashgabat, Bishkek mull prospects of trade, economic co-op

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Presidents of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Almazbek Atambayev, during a phone conversation confirmed the existence of great potential for enhancing relations on a wide range of areas.

In this regard, the sides noted the expediency of joint work on the issues of expanding the range of mutually supplied goods and services, creating conditions for establishing a dialogue between representatives of business circles.

The two presidents called for further stimulation of scientific, educational and cultural contacts, active cooperation in the field of sports and tourism.

Meanwhile, Berdimuhamedov and Atambayev exchanged views on relevant issues of mutual interest of regional and international agenda.

They also emphasized that the existing high level of mutual understanding and trust is a solid foundation for productive interaction both at the bilateral level and in the multilateral format, in particular, within big international organizations and structures, primarily the UN and the CIS.

Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan are involved in a big project for the delivery of Central Asian gas to China, primarily from Turkmenistan.

The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has been purchasing natural fuel in this region since 2009, after the first two branches of the gas pipeline (A and B) from Turkmenistan through the territories of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were launched. The third branch (C) has been commissioned recently, which also runs along this route.

Currently, work is underway to build the additional fourth branch (D) – on a new transit route – through Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.