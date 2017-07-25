Turkey creating special commission for historical heritage

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will create a special commission for historical heritage, the country’s media outlets report.

Reportedly, the commission will have the right to appeal to foreign countries on the return of historical artifacts related to the heritage of Turkey.

The commission will include MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

According to the Turkish media, the commission will have to present within three months a list of all the artifacts taken out of the country during the First and Second World Wars.

