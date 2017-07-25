IDC: Baku may become best example of smart city in region

2017-07-25 13:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Baku has all the prerequisites to become the best example of smart city in the region, Andrew Beklemishev, regional director of the International Data Corporation (IDC) for Central Asia, Azerbaijan and Mongolia, told Trend.

This requires a unified strategy and approach as well as a clear vision of how it is possible to achieve objectives with the help of modern digital technologies, based on the experience of other cities and given the specifics of Baku, according to him.

“It is the smart technologies that will allow achieving the objectives in a short time at minimum cost. Not just technologies make a city smart but their rational and efficient use. I am sure that in Baku people are able to qualitatively implement projects while meeting the set deadlines,” said Beklemishev.

As for the cost of the smart city concept’s implementation, it is necessary to see the current plan of Baku’s development and what can be done with the help of digital technologies, he noted.

“Creating the smart city concept does not mean it is expensive,” Beklemishev said, adding that everything depends on cooperation of the civil society, business and the government.