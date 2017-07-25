Minister: Azerbaijan’s agricultural parks cost 207M manats (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Work is underway in Azerbaijan to create 38 agricultural parks, said Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev on July 25.

Addressing the Economy Ministry’s expanded meeting, dedicated to 1H17, Mustafayev said the first phase of the work in the Yalama agricultural park has already been completed, whereas the work is continuing in the Shamkir agricultural park.

Moreover, the minister added, agricultural parks are being created in the Samukh, Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Shabran, Salyan, Shamakhi, Fuzuli, Jalilabad and Ismayilli districts.

Preferential loans worth 76.1 million manats have been allocated through the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support for the agricultural parks’ construction, Mustafayev said, adding that total cost of the agricultural parks being created in Azerbaijan is 207 million manats.

The minister said that currently, 14 modern livestock complexes with a total area of 37,300 square meters are being built in 12 districts, while 24 big grain farms with a total area of 120,300 hectares are being built in 17 districts, and 32 big farms with a total area of 44,000 square meters are being created in 20 districts.

(1.7012 manats = $1 on July 25)