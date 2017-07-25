Azerbaijan, Georgia to hold consultations on border delimitation

2017-07-25 15:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

In autumn, Tbilisi will host the next consultations on delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, a diplomatic source told Trend July 25.

During the consultations, the sides are expected to continue discussions on uncoordinated sections of the state border, said the source.

Azerbaijan and Georgia intend to complete negotiations on delimitation of the state border in 2017. According to various sources, 66-70 percent of the 480-km border has already been coordinated.

On the Azerbaijani side, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov heads the state commission for delimitation and demarcation of the state border with Georgia.

Currently, Azerbaijan is also discussing border demarcation with Russia.