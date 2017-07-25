Erdogan: Turkey not to abandon purchase of S-400 system

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will not abandon the purchase of S-400 Triumph air defense systems from Russia and nobody should be concerned about it, Turkish media quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying July 25.

Erdogan said the US is not concerned about Greece’s using the S-400 system, so why should be the US concerned about Ankara’s purchasing S-400.

“Turkey and Russia have already signed an agreement on the purchase of S-400 Triumph system and Ankara will receive it,” Erdogan said.

Fikri Isik, Turkey’s former defense minister, said earlier, “it will be impossible to integrate Russian S-400 Triumph into the NATO system.”

