Erdogan: Turkey hopes for soonest settlement of Qatar crisis

2017-07-25 15:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey hopes for the soonest settlement of the Qatar crisis, Turkish media cited the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying July 25.

“Turkey plays an important role in the region as it is one of the countries acting as a mediator in solving the problems arising in the region,” President Erdogan said.

“Instead of clashing with each other, the regional countries must unite their efforts in the fight against terrorism,” the president said.

"Turkey regards the Qatar crisis as a crisis among fraternal countries," the president added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish president, as part of his Middle East trip on July 23-24, visited Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The aim of the visits to those countries was the settlement of the Qatar crisis.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.