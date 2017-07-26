9 PKK terrorists killed in Iraq says Turkish military

Nine PKK terrorists were killed in northern Iraq's Zap area late on Tuesday, the Turkish General Staff has said, Anadolu reported.

Jets conducted an airstrike on the group as it prepared to attack Turkish bases.

The jets returned home safely, a military statement added.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU - resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.