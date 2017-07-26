Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 128 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 128 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 26.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Qaymaqli, Bala Jafarli villages and on the nameless heights of the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as in Ayqeovit, Paravakar villages and on the nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Aghdam village of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Zamanli village and on the nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Javakhirli, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdler villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.