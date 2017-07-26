UNEC gives opportunity to receive European Diploma on Master’s Degree

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Terms of the Dual Diploma Master’s Degree Program between UNEC and the University of Mykolas Romeris that is one of the prestigious higher education institutions of the Europe have been defined.

The individuals majoring in “Financial Markets”, “Financial Management” and “Financial Control and Audit” with the academic indicators above 80 ECTS and the English language fluency at least B2 are considered eligible for the Program.

Graduate students who start the program in 2017/2018 academic year will complete the first term at UNEC and will study at MRU the second semester. They will pass internship and conduct research at UNEC the third term and the fourth semester they will be engaged in research and defend their theses both at UNEC and the MRU. The process of defense will be carried out via “Skype” with both parties’ attendance. The graduates who will defense their dissertations successfully under the leadership of both universities’ professors will be awarded the diploma in “Financial Markets” of the MRU and a transcript, besides UNEC’s diploma in relevant degree and an enclosure to the diploma.

The MRU is the 4th university that European Union member country and UNEC implements double diploma program with. UNEC, which has enough experience in this area, provides the students with the opportunity of receiving diplomas of the University of London/London School of Economics, the Montpellier University of France, at the same time the University of Business and International Studies- UBIS of Switzerland within the last 3 years.

Approximately 10000 students from 38 countries study at the Mykolas Romeris University that is the prestigious European higher education institution. Two faculties of the University are situated in the cities of Vilnius and Kaunas. The university provides international students with educational services in undergraduate, graduate and doctorate levels in Social Studies in English. The MRU carries out activities in different world university organizations, including the European Universities’ Association (EUA) and International Association of Universities. The MRU has built international relationship with more than 300 universities, state and private bodies abroad.