Turkmenistan, Iraq hold political consultations

2017-07-26

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 26

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Political consultations between Turkmen and Iraqi deputy foreign ministers were held in Ashgabat, the Turkmen foreign ministry said in a message July 26.

The Iraqi delegation was headed by the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nizar Issa Abdul-Hadi Al-Khairalla.

"The Turkmen and Iraqi deputy foreign ministers exchanged views on topical issues of regional security and cooperation,” the message said. “The sides stressed comprehensive commitment to the development of cooperation in fighting terrorism.”

According to the message, the Turkmen and Iraqi officials also discussed the possibilities of developing trade and economic cooperation and establishing direct contacts between the entrepreneurs of the two countries.

The sides also agreed to analyze the current state of the legal framework of the Turkmenistan-Iraq relations. Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Iraq were established in 2009.