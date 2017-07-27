AK Party deputy Conkar to head Turkey's NATO PA group

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party deputy Ahmet Berat Conkar will head the Turkish group at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), Anadolu reported.

The Turkish NATO PA group O PA convened on Wednesday to elect the new president after the former president Osman Askin Bak was appointed as Turkey's new youth and sports minister in last week's cabinet reshuffle.

The NATO PA, which is made up of delegates from NATO’s 28 member states, usually meets during the spring and autumn to formulate policy recommendations.

"We will continue to our duty by prioritizing the national interest of our country as it was before," said Conkar.

Conkar was born in Ankara in 1976 and has been an Istanbul province deputy since 2011.