White House expects Russia and Iran sanctions bill may undergo more changes

2017-07-27 07:41 | www.trend.az | 1

US President Donald Trump’s administration anticipates that the Russia and Iran sanctions bill may be further modified, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Senator Corker came out earlier today and said he is not fully supportive of where the bill stands. We expect that there is a possibility that more changes take place," Sanders stated. "We gonna (sic) see what it looks like before we make the final decision".