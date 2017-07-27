Death toll from Venezuela protests passes 100

A 30-year-old man died Wednesday in a new wave of anti-government protests in the Venezuelan state of Merida, according to the prosecution, bringing the death toll past 100, Sputnik reported.

"The Merida prosecutor is investigating the death of Rafael Antonio Vergara (30) that occurred this July 26 during a demonstration in Ejido," the Public Ministry tweeted.

The flare-up of violence in the western town of Ejido came after Venezuelan opposition called a nationwide 48-hour strike on Wednesday and Thursday.

The shutdown is being held ahead of a controversial election to a new legislative body this Sunday. The constituent assembly is aimed at bringing the nation back together to rewrite the constitution, but the opposition fears its ultimate goal is to bypass the National Assembly that it controls.