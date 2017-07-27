Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-07-27 09:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 155 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 27.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, and in the Kamarli, Gaymagli, Farahli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, and in the Paravakar village and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless heights of Armenia’s Berd district.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Zamanli village and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.