Uzbekistan, Turkey sign set of documents in military sphere

2017-07-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Tashkent hosted a meeting of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkish National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, who arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the military-technical sphere during the meeting.

The establishment of practical partnership between the defense ministries of Uzbekistan and Turkey, including the implementation of joint programs in the field of military education, has become one of the key areas of cooperation.

Following the talks, the sides have signed a set of documents aimed at strengthening experience exchange of the faculty of military educational institutions under the defense ministries and developing bilateral relations in the military sphere.

In particular, agreements on the organization of training courses in 2018 for servicemen of Uzbekistan’s Armed Forces in Turkish military educational institutions and centers were reached.