Iran unlikely to react dramatically to new US sanctions – US Congress expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Iran is not likely to react dramatically to these sanctions, if they become law, because the sanctions would not be targeting Iran’s civilian economic sectors, Kenneth Katzman, a senior analyst at the Congressional Research Service, which conducts research and analysis for the US Congress, believes.

“These sanctions are not expected to have a material effect on any of Iran’s major economic sectors. The bill targets entities outside its civilian economic sectors, and instead sanctions entities or persons involved in Iran’s missile program, its support for terrorist groups, operations of Iran’s its Revolutionary Guard, and Iran’s human rights abuses,” Katzman told Trend by email.

The expert noted that all the writing about this bill suggests that it has clear majority support in the Congress. He went on to add that President Trump’s press secretary had said he would likely sign it into law.

According to Katzman, Iran is likely to react, as it has a few times already to additional US sanctions – by lodging a complaint before the Iran-P5+1 Joint Commission that oversees the Iranian nuclear deal.

“However, to date, the Joint Commission has not determined that any of the additional US sanctions announced have constituted violations of the agreement,” he said.

The US House of Representatives voted on July 25 to slap new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea. The bill should be approved by Senate and signed by president to become law.