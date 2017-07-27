Alumni Monitoring at the International School of Economics - recruitment 85%

An alumni monitoring for 2016/2017 academic year has been conducted in the International School of Economics.

According to the results of the monitoring, 85% of the graduates of UNEC’s International School of Economics were immediately hired after the graduation. 81% of them were enrolled for the Graduate Program and 3% are in the military service. It was defined that 16% of the graduates are expected to be enrolled to overseas universities.

54% of those enrolled for Graduate Program will study in Azerbaijan, 46% abroad.

Graduates will continue their studies at the prestigious universities such as London School of Economics and Political Science, University of Bologna, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Corvinus University and Sapienza.

The alumni monitoring is continued in UNEC’s International School of Economics every day.

