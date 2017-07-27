Two planes collide at Ataturk airport

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A Scat Airlines aircraft implementing the Istanbul-Aktau flight has collided with a Turkish Airlines (THY) plane implementing the Istanbul-Taipei flight on the runway at the Ataturk international airport in Istanbul, the Turkish media outlets reported July 27.

Reportedly, the tail of the THY aircraft has been damaged. Passengers have been evacuated.

No one became injured as a result of the incident and all the evacuated passengers were sent to Taipei by another flight.

