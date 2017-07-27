Turkey triples Iranian oil intake

2017-07-27 12:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Turkey imported above 1.209 million tons of Iranian oil (298,399 b/d in April), which indicates a 3-time growth compared to April 2016.

According to the latest statistics, released by Turkey Energy Market Regulatory (EMRA) on July 25, Iran’s cumulative oil export to Turkey during January-April reached 3.662 million tons (225,823 b/d). The figure for the same period last year was 1.738 million tons, or 107,176 b/d.

Turkey also increased gas import from Iran during the mentioned period by 14 percent to 3.228 billion cubic meters.

Its gas intake from Iran in April increased by 24.53 percent to 810.73 million cubic meters.

Despite having increased oil and gas import, Turkey has stopped importing power from Iran since May 2016.

Turkey decreased Iranian oil intake during due to sanctions, but resumed in 2016 and increased the volume to above pre-sanctions level during four months of 2017.