New Russian envoy to present credentials to President Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Russia’s new Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov will present today his credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish media outlets reported July 27.

It is expected that a separate meeting will also be held between President Erdogan and the Russian ambassador.

It should be recalled that Russia’s former ambassador to Turkey’s Andrey Karlov died after being fatally wounded in an armed assault in an art gallery in Ankara late Dec. 19, 2016. Three other people were injured in the attack.

The killer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, was eliminated. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the incident an act of terrorism.

On June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexei Yerkhov as the country’s new ambassador to Turkey.

